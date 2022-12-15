Redwater RCMP seek owner of recovered trailer

submitted by Redwater RCMP

On Dec 8, 2022, Redwater RCMP were alerted to an abandoned utility trailer which had been left on the side of the street in Thorhild, Alta. The trailer is described as a tandem axle with automotive style tires with whitewalls, which is unique. The cross beams were painted and oxidized in an orange colour.

If you think that this is your trailer, or have any information regarding it, please contact Redwater RCMP at 780-942-3607, or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.