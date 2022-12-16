Fill A House raises $14,918, the largest donation since partnering with Morinville’s Adopt A Family

submitted by Jandel Homes

The 2022 Fill A House campaign has officially wrapped up another successful year. This year alone, it collected 136 toiletries, 141 toy donations and brought in 804 food items. On top of that, Fill A House generated $14,918 in 2022, making this the highest amount raised for Morinville’s Adopt A Family program by Jandel Homes and Meadows of Morinville since partnering with them in 2017.

“We are truly overjoyed by the support and generosity of our sponsors, business partners, customers and community,” said Courtney Iverson, Corporate Services Manager with Jandel Homes. “It’s amazing when you walk into the house on the final day of donation collections and see mountains of toys and food items. It’s then when you realize just how many families will be touched by the campaign and be able to have a more enjoyable Christmas. That feeling is exactly why we put on Fill A House each and every year.”

Jandel Homes was excited to be able to bring back their in-person cocktail reception and silent auction this year after having to put it on hold for two years due to Covid-19. “We know it’s been an unprecedented couple of years for many families, so we are even more blessed to be able to help those in need this Christmas season.”

For the sixth consecutive year, Jandel Homes and Meadows of Morinville partnered with Morinville’s Adopt A Family program – an initiative that assists families in Morinville and Sturgeon County during the holiday season. Morinville’s Adopt A Family has a group of wonderful volunteers who show up at the Fill A House show home to sort, wrap and deliver hampers to local families in need.

Launched in 2014, the Fill a House Christmas Campaign is now an annual donation drive that Jandel Homes is incredibly proud to sponsor. Each year, their Sales Centres are decorated for the Christmas season, collection boxes are dropped off at various sponsor locations and their Sales Centres are set up as donation drop off centers. In the past, they’ve hosted various events to help raise money for the Campaign, such as: Pancake Breakfast, Cocktail Reception and Silent Auction, Online Auction, Paint Night, Country Concert and Dance and the list goes on and on.

While each year’s campaign may look slightly different, their goal always remains the same – bring a little magic back to the holiday season for as many families as possible.

In 2022, Fill A House was sponsored by Jandel Homes, Priority Printing, Triple M Housing, DeFord Contracting Inc, Mason Landscaping, Genuine Contracting, CFCW, Black Road Trucking, Iron Eagle Piling, Select Movers, Prism Engineering, Bluetrian, McLennan Ross, Travelers Insurance, Lonestar Lumber, McLeod Home Building Centre, EngCon, Camrose Screw Piling, BEC Electric, 3D Transport, Jazz Plumbing and Gas Fitting Inc and Allen & Associates Barristers & Solicitors.