Jets take a win and a loss

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Junior B Jets lost one and won one over the weekend. The club hit the road Friday night to face off against the Beaumont Chiefs and found themselves on the losing side of an 8-3 decision. Sunday night gave the Jets better road fortune with a 6-3 win over the Edmonton Mustangs. The win and the loss bring the Jets to a 17-8-1 record in what has been a great season for the Jets.

Friday night’s game saw the Jets trailing 3-1 after one, and 7-1 after two. Despite pocketing a pair in the final frame, they were still five goals light to push it to overtime.

Sunday night, the Jets led the Mustangs 2-1 after two, but twenty minutes later, both sides were tied at 3-3. But that is were the tally stopped for Edmonton. Not so for the Jets, who added another three to the board for a 6-3 win.

The Jets play one more game this year, a road game Wednesday night against the Beverly Warriors. Game time is 8 p.m. at the Clariview Arena.