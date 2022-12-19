Sports Shorts

Here is the roundup of Sting coverage for the past week.

U13AA Sting

The Sturgeon U13AA Sting did not play this past week. Their next game is against the Fort St John Flyers at home on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. They then hit the road to play the CAC Cutting Edge on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 3:30 p.m.

U15AA Sting

The Sturgeon U15AA Sting picked up back-to-back wins on the weekend with a 6-3 win over MLAC Traxx on Friday and a 7-4 win over the SSAC Innovation Physio on Saturday.

The two wins bring the Sting to a 10-10-0 record this season and sixth place in the Rural White Division.

On Friday night, the Sting built from a 1-1 first-period tie to lead 3-2 after two. In the final frame, the Sting kept the Traxx scoreless while adding another three to their tally.

Saturday’s home game saw the Sting trailing 3-0 after 20, but tying the game 3-3 after two. The last period gave the Sting another four to take the game 7-4.

The Sting plays GPAC Higson Dental Grp Storm on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

U18AA Sting

The Sturgeon U18AA Sting won one and lost one over the weekend, falling 7-3 at home to the Peace River Royals on Saturday and defeating the GPAC Storm 7-3 on the road Sunday morning.

Saturday’s game saw the Sting trailing 4-1 after one, 6-1 after two before falling 7-3 after 60.

On Sunday, the Sting came from behind a 2-1 deficit to lead 4-3 after two. The final period gave the Sting another three to take the game 7-3.

The weekend’s win and loss brings the Sting to a 13-6-0 record this season and first place in the Global Imports Division.

The Sting play the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers on Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.