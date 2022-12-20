PUBLIC NOTICE

ROSERIDGE WASTE MANAGEMENT SERVICES COMMISSION ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND ENHANCEMENT ACT

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

In accordance with the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, Roseridge Waste Management Services Commission, has applied to Alberta Environment and Protected Areas for the renewal of an existing approval to operate the Roseridge Regional Class II Landfill. This Landfill is located at SW and part of NW 36-55-25 W4M, part of NE 36-055-25 W4M and part of NW 25-055-25 W4M. The municipal address of the Landfill is 55515 Rge Rd 251, Sturgeon County, T8R 0N9. Roseridge Regional Class II Landfill accepts non-hazardous solid wastes for disposal.

To provide environmental protection assurances, Roseridge Waste Management Services Commission has included surface water monitoring and management program, groundwater monitoring and management program, landfill leachate monitoring and management program, and subsurface landfill gas monitoring and management program and support infrastructures at the Roseridge Regional Landfill site.

A directly affected person may provide input into certain regulatory decisions, as allowed by the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (section 73). Specifically, any person who is directly affected by this application may submit a written statement of concern within 30 days of the date of this notice to:

Regulatory Assurance Section

Approvals Unit

5th Floor, South Petroleum Plaza

9915 – 108 ST

EDMONTON, AB T5K 2G8

Fax: (780) 422-0154

E-mail: aep.epeaapplications@gov.ab.ca

The written statement of concern should include the following:

• the application number 005-47061

• describe concerns that are relevant to matters regulated by the Environmental

Protection and Enhancement Act

• explain how the filer of the concern will be directly affected by the activities

proposed in the application

• provide the legal land location of the land owned or used by the filer

where the concerns described are believed to be applicable

• state the distance between the land owned or used by the filer and the site in

the application

• contact information including the full name and mailing address of the filer.

Environment and Protected Areas will review each written statement of concern, seek more information if needed, and notify each filer by letter of the decision to accept or reject their written submission as a valid statement of concern. The Public Notice of this application will also be posted on the Department’s website at https://avw.alberta.ca/PublicNoticesViewer.aspx.

Statements of concern submitted regarding this application are public records which are accessible by the public and the applicant. Failure to file a statement of concern may affect the right to file a Notice of Appeal with the Environmental Appeals Board.

Copies of the application and additional information can be obtained from:

Roseridge Waste Management Services Commission

Attention: Susan Berry

55515 RGE RD 251

STURGEON COUNTY, AB T8R 0N9

Telephone: 780-939-5678

Email: manager@roseridge.ab.ca