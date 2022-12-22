Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here is a collection of what our and your cameras captured this week.

The 134th Rose Parade to be held Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena California will have a touch of Morinville and St. Albert.

The Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon is the only Ambassador Club in Canada and member of the Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee. Two individual National Advisors/ Ambassadors from Canada are from Alberta one from the Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon and one from the St Albert Saint City Rotary. Be sure to watch for the 69 th entry in the parade, it will be towards the end of the lineup. This is a special year for the Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee. The first female of Rotary International is on parade and she is Canadian from Ontario, Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon member Alan Otway stands beside the Ambassador Club banner. – Lucie Roy Photo

The 2022 Fill A House campaign has officially wrapped up another successful year. This year alone, it collected 136 toiletries, 141 toy donations and brought in 804 food items. On top of that, Fill A House generated $14,918 in 2022, making this the highest amount raised for Morinville’s Adopt A Family program by Jandel Homes and Meadows of Morinville since partnering with them in 2017. – Submitted Photo

Local dancers brought some holiday cheer and magic to seniors at Aspen House and Heritage Lodge last week ahead of their Annual Winter Showcase on Sunday, Dec. 18. The dancers performed for seniors at Aspen House on Monday and at Heritage Lodge Thursday night. Here are some photos from tonight’s performance.