Community Christmas Celebration filled the night with song

Above: The Bulger family sing Let It Be Christmas.

photos by Stephen Dafoe

A Morinville holiday tradition took place at Morinville Community Cultural Centre Thursday night, the event’s 42nd year and the first time since 2019. The Community Christmas Celebration, an interdenominational Musical Jubilee, ran for two hours, gathering together a variety of local musical talent singing Christmas songs.

Former Morinville teacher, school board trustee, and Citizen of the Year John Unsworth started the annual celebration in 1978. The event has been a holiday staple in Morinville ever since; however, the pandemic and the loss of St. Jean Baptiste Church halted the event for the past two years.

The Morinville Minstrels took over the event from a dedicated team of volunteers six years ago and organized this year’s concert.

The event originally scheduled to take place at Morinville Community High School changed venues to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre after a sponsorship donation from Pleasant Homes and Morinville Online/MorinvilleNews.com.

Below is a gallery of photos

The Bulger family sings Let It Be Christmas.

Morinville Minstrels.

The Morinville Minstrels

St. Jean Baptiste Choir sing Violet In The Snow.

The Father’s House Mixed Choir sang Go Tell It On The Mountain.

Mayor Alanna Hnatiw does a scriptural reading.

The Bulger Family.

Master of Ceremonies Gerry Gaetz.

Father Trini.

Morinville Community High School

The audience held hands for the singing of Let There Be Peace On Earth.

The Chance Quartet.

Alliance Church Paston Lewis Hauer.

Caryl Porlier of the United Church does a reading.

Krista Mulbery performs Gesu Bambino.

Brian Grant and Krista Mulbery perform Panis Angelicus.