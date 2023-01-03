FOOD: Reset your health with powerful food pairings

(NC) Start the new year right by making the most of your food choices. According to Sue Mah, a registered dietitian, you can easily maximize the nutrition and health benefits of delicious foods simply by pairing them in certain combinations.

Here are a few of her favourite foodie power couples:

Bean burger and orange juice. Tap into the alternative meat products trend with a burger made of beans, a fantastic source of soluble fibre that can help lower blood cholesterol and control your blood sugar levels. To boost the iron absorption from beans and other plant-based foods, pair them with vitamin C. That’s where Florida orange juice comes in. Just one cup of 100 per cent OJ contains more than the recommended daily intake for vitamin C and is the perfect pairing.

Bananas and yogurt. You’ve probably heard of prebiotics and probiotics. Prebiotics are found in certain foods like bananas, asparagus and onions. Probiotics are healthy bacteria that naturally live in our digestive systems and are commonly found in foods like milk and yogurt. Prebiotics actually act as food for probiotics, so eating bananas and yogurt together is a winning combo for a healthy gut.

Spinach and nuts. Spinach is one of the best sources of lutein, a plant compound that is important for healthy eyes and vision. If you enjoy a spinach salad, toss in a handful of nuts like peanuts, almonds or walnuts. The healthy fats found in nuts increase our body’s absorption of lutein. As a bonus, team up this healthy combo with a glass of orange juice to boost iron absorption. Kale is another good alternative for the spinach.

Eggs and cheese. Eggs are one of the few foods that naturally contain vitamin D, which greatly improves our absorption of calcium, a bone-building nutrient found in foods like cheese. So go ahead and combine the two in a cheesy omelette or make scrambled eggs topped with grated cheese.

