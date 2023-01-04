Booze to take a hike this spring

by Morinville Online Staff

April 1, 2023, will see a significant increase in tax on beer, wine and spirits, but it’s no April Fool’s Day joke, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation lobby group, who are calling on the federal government to end the tax.

“Ottawa’s alcohol tax bender needs to end,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano. “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rubbing margarita salt in the wound by using high inflation to binge on higher alcohol taxes.”

Federal excise taxes will increase by 6.3 per cent on April 1 as part of an annual escalator tax passed in the 2017 budget that is tied to inflation.

Currently, alcohol taxes account for roughly half of the price of beer, 65 per cent of the price of wine, and almost 75 per cent of the price of whisky and other spirits.

“This alcohol escalator tax hike is undemocratic and allows politicians to duck accountability,” Terrazzano said. “If politicians think Canadians aren’t paying enough tax, then they should have the spine to at least vote on the tax hike.”