Fillies get some training from the Kings

photos submitted by Sturgeon Hockey Club

The Sturgeon Fillies undertook some female hockey development sessions on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena. Morinville Kings President Wayne A Gatza led the sessions with the assistance of the Morinville Kings Senior AA team.

Fillies’ Head Coach Jen Lockridge said the U13-U15 participants were thrilled to participate in what was a high-calibre session.

“The Kings demonstrated true leadership and passion for the game. Their enthusiasm to work with the group meant a lot! This is a great example of community supporting one another,” Lockridge said.

The Fillies, who are in their inaugural year, received a $7500 morial grant last fall from hockey Alberta, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, and the Hockey Alberta Foundation,

The grant application was based on the concept of Fillies development—to provide hockey development to all female players in the community, focusing on female growth of the sport.

At the time of the grant announcement, Lockridge said the team wanted to recruit more females to the sport by providing an opportunity for them to try it in a comfortable, encouraging setting.

The Fillies plan a number of development opportunities, including a try hockey event and spring id skates in April.