Morinville historian and author dead at age100

by Morinville Online Staff

Sister Alice Trottier, the author of the book Faith and Tenacity, a book about the history of Morinville, died on Dec. 25 at the age of 100. She would have turned 101 on Mar. 22, 2023.

In 2019, Morinville News partnered with the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society to sit down with some of Morinville’s older residents to talk about what life in the community was like when they were growing up.

The interview above looks at her time growing up in Morinville, studying to be a nun, teaching school in the area, and doing research involved in writing her book on Morinville’s first 100 years.

Some of the language in the short film contains outdated cultural terminology.