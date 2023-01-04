Redwater RCMP investigate break and enter

submitted by Redwater RCMP

On Jan 1, 2023, Redwater RCMP were dispatched to a break-and-enter in progress at a rural residence in Sturgeon County. There were three male suspects involved, and all three suspects, along with the suspect vehicle, were captured on surveillance at the residence.

The male suspects stole firearms and laptops, computer games and multiple cell phones from the house. The involved vehicle is a 2000-2002 Subaru Forester, silver in color, which had a loud muffler.

If you can identify any of suspects or the suspect vehicle, or have any information regarding this break and enter, please contact Redwater RCMP at 780-942-3607, or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.