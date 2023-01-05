Morinville Jets defeat Red Wings in midweek game

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets stepped out of the holiday season to play their first game of 2023 on the road Wednesday night against the North Edmonton Red Wings. That contest resulted in a 6-3 win for the Jets.

Heading into the Christmas break, the Jets were two for two after being oh for two. Wednesday night’s road game extended that winning streak to three straight games.

It was a close game throughout two periods, with the Jets and Red Wings tied 1-1 after one and 2-2 after two. But the final frame saw the Jets outscore North Edmonton by a margin of four to one to take the day 6-3.

Wednesday night was the third time the Jets and Red Wings have squared off this season and the first time the Jets defeated the Capital Junior Hockey League West Division’s second-ranked club.

The midweek win brings the Jets to a 19-8-1 record this season and third place in the West Division, one point behind the Red Wings and six points behind the league-leading St. Albert Merchants.

The Jets play the Fort Saskatchewan Hawks on Sunday night at home.