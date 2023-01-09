Jets fall to Hawks

The Morinville Jets took their first loss in four outings on Sunday night, falling 8-4 to the visiting Fort Saskatchewan Hawks.

The loss brings the Jets to a 19-9-1 record this season and places them in the third spot in the CJHL’s West Division, three points behind the Red Wings and 11 points behind the St. Albert Merchants.

Sunday’s game saw the Jets trailing 4-1 after one, and despite rallying with three goals to push it to 5-4 in the Fort’s favour, the Jets were kept scoreless for the final 20 while the Hawks added another three.

The Jets play the Strathcona Bruins on the road Friday night and take on the Flyers at home Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. The Jets also play a home game on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m. against the Edmonton Mustangs.