Kings defeat Camrose Crush

by Stephen Dafoe

The Kings played their first game of 2023 at home Saturday night, toppling the North Central Hockey League’s second-ranked Camrose Crush 12-3.

Saturday’s win brought the Kings’ season record to 8-4-0, putting them one point behind the Crush and five points behind the league-leading Lacombe Generals.

The Kings started the night strong with five goals in the first 20 minutes, the first and last of those by Cole Cavell. Kings’ backstop Garrett Storms stopped all 11 shots sent his way.

With a 5-0 lead heading into the middle frame, the Kings narrowed that gap to 5-3, with Camrose pocketing three goals in the first three-and-a-half minutes. Another Morinville goal late in the period brought the game to 6-3 in the Kings’ favour.

But the final frame, like the first, belonged to the Kings, who put another six past Camrose, one, an unassisted shorthanded goal by Kruise Reddick.

The Kings are on the road this weekend to play the Red Deer Rustlers. They return to home ice to face Bonnyville for the last game of the regular season on Saturday, January 21, at 8 p.m.