Sports Shorts

Here is a recap of Sturgeon Sting games this past week.

U15 AA Sting

The Sturgeon U15 AA Sting played one game this past week, a Saturday home game against the GPAC Higson Dental Grp Storm. In that outing, the Sting took the day 7-5.

The Sting started the day with a 4-3 first-period lead, and found themselves tied 5-5 after two. The Sting kept the storm scoreless while adding two to their total to take the day 7-5.

The Sting currently sit with an 11-10-0 record and fourth place in the Rural Conference White Division.

The U15AA Sting play two home games this week, against the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. against the Leduc Roughnecks.

U18AA

The U18AA Sting did not play this week. Their next home game is on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2:45 p.m., when they play the Lakeland Panthers.

U13AA

Results of last week’s U13AA aSting games were not available by our deadline.