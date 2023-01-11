Intersection safety is Alberta RCMP educational focus for January

by Morinville Online Staff

Each month, the Alberta RCMP follows the annual traffic safety calendar, putting an educational focus on a different aspect of traffic safety. January’s focus is intersection safety.

Police remind road users to exercise caution and remain aware of their surroundings at these busy points of traffic, and say unsafe left turns, speed, and distractions can all risk intersection safety, resulting in collisions or serious injury.

“When motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and other road users all come to a single point in traffic, the risk of error and collision increases significantly,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Inspector Chris Romanchych in a media release Wednesday. “Giving intersections the attention and caution they demand is crucial. Let’s start the new year off right and prioritize intersection safety.”

RCMP offer the following intersection safety tips:

Motorists:

Obey traffic signs and signals , ensuring you come to a full-stop at red lights and stop signs.

, ensuring you come to a full-stop at red lights and stop signs. Yield to pedestrians at all marked or unmarked crosswalks. Before making a turn, ensure crosswalks are clear.

at all marked or unmarked crosswalks. Before making a turn, ensure crosswalks are clear. Remember the right-of-way rule at three and four-way stops. The vehicle to arrive first proceeds first.

at three and four-way stops. The vehicle to arrive first proceeds first. Drive defensively. Just because you are practicing safe driving behaviours doesn’t mean others are.

Pedestrians: