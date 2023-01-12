Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Jocelyn Hansen of Fusion Thrift Shoppe presents Anne Stalzer a cheque for $1045, money that will be used to support families from Ukraine. Stalzer has supported five families to date and a sixth is coming soon. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Musée Morinville Museum Operator Donna Garrett poses with some of the museum’s toy collection. The museum is open Wednesday to Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Full moon on Jan. 7 was called the Wolf Moon. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Last year, Sturgeon Victim Services (SVS), a not-for-profit organization that provides 24/7 crisis response through the RCMP, saw an overall increase in call volume of 4.67% over 2021. You can read the full story here.

This year marks The Morinville Art Club’s 45th anniversary, and the club is inviting new and experienced artists to join their weekly sessions. You can read the full story here.

A book cart at the Morinville Community Library has an interesting name. – Stephen Dafoe Photo.