Kings fall to Rustlers

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Senior AA Kings hit the road Saturday night to face the Red Deer Rustlers, and, despite a close game, the club fell 6-5. Saturday’s loss brought the Kings to an 8-5-0 record, a point out of second place and five points out of first place.

The Kings ended the first period Saturday trailing Red Deer 2-0 and the second period down 4-2. The Kings got three in the final frame, putting them one shy of a tie to drive the game to overtime.

The club play at home on Saturday against the Bonnyville Pontiacs. Game time is 8 p.m. at the Morinville Leisure Centre.