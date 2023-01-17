Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal presented to several Morinville residents

by Lucie Roy

The Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal (Alberta), created by the Province of Alberta, was presented by Dale Nally, MLA Morinville-St Albert, to three recipients on Friday, January 13, at his Morinville Office. The medal marks the 70th anniversary of Her Late Majesty’s accession to the Throne as Queen of Canada.

In the letter from The Honourable Salma Lakhani, Lt. Governor of Alberta, “For 70 years, Her Late Majesty exemplified the true meaning of public service. The medal honours those who have reflected that same dedication to the service of family, community and country. Therefore, as a Province, we are taking this opportunity to recognize the outstanding service of Albertans who have done much to build and enhance our province.” It went on to say, “The contribution you have made to our Province are highly commendable and deserve our praise and admiration. May you wear this medal with justified pride in your accomplishments, in commemoration of this significant milestone in history.”

This was in lieu of the December 8, 2022 presentation locations at the Queen Elizabeth Building for those unable to attend.

Recipients were Michael A. Cue, Francis Fryters and Lynne Rosychuk.

Michael A. Cue, retired, served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 34 years. During his time in the military Cue volunteered at food banks and also organized and fundraised for the Military Police Fund for Blind Children. Cue volunteered and chaired the Morinville Youth Justice Committee and advocated for the poor and disenfranchised.

Francis Fryters has been an active volunteer for over 38 years with the Morinville Lions Club. He has volunteered at the Blood Donor Clinics, and served on various committees. These include in the 1980s to lobby for a town ambulance, the Lions Manor and Heritage Place self-contained, Lions Park, helped organize the Frontier Daze parade.

He took on many roles on the Executive and Committees of the Lions Club as well as that of President.

Lynne Rosychuk started the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation in memory of her daughter, who was killed in 2009 as a result of domestic violence. With her vision, Jessie’s House, a 35-bed all-gender emergency shelter, opened in May 2020.

Nally made 20 presentations of the medal; these included Joe Becigneul, Isabel Betancourt, Simonne Chevalier, Marilyn Duigou, John Farlinger, Ralph Hutchinson, Ethan Lecavalier,-Kidney, John Liston, Darren Longstaff, Fred Malott, Peter Marwick, Bruce McPherson, Jessie Meldrum, Lynne Rosychuk, Barry Turner, Michael Zouhri, Michael A. Cue, Francis Fryters and family accepting on behalf of Maria David-Evans and Murray Knight.