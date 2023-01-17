Seven Legion members receive Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal

by Lucie Roy

The Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal (Alberta) Presentation ceremony took place at the Royal Canadian Legion Morinville Br. 176 on Monday, January 16, with Mayor Simon Boersma in attendance.

The seven Legion recipients were John Lawrence, Carol Gabriel (her children accepted on her behalf), Bev Lussier, Maxine Butt, Steve Butt, Lisa Adams and Mike Adams.