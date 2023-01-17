Seven Legion members receive Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal

by Lucie Roy

The Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal (Alberta) Presentation ceremony took place at the Royal Canadian Legion Morinville Br. 176 on Monday, January 16, with Mayor Simon Boersma in attendance.

The seven Legion recipients were John Lawrence, Carol Gabriel (her children accepted on her behalf), Bev Lussier, Maxine Butt, Steve Butt, Lisa Adams and Mike Adams.

 

Carol Gabriel (her children accepted on her behalf)

 

Bev Lussier

 

John Lawrence
Lisa Adams
Maxine Butt
Mike Adams
Steve Butt
1 Comment

  1. A truly memorable evening for myself and the people supporting me. Privileged and honoured to receive this award and a very humbling experience. Morinville is an amazing town, my home and filled with some incredible people. Lt John Lawrence, SALH

    Reply

