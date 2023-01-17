Sports Shorts

Here is an overview of the Sturgeon Sting’s weekend games

U18AA

The Sturgeon U18AA Sting played one game over the weekend, resulting in a 3-3 tie with the Lakeland Panthers.

In that game, the Panthers were up 2-1 after one and 3-1 after two, but the Sting came back to even things out with 4:27 left in the game.

Ryan Rivard got all three of the Stings’ goals in the game, one of those unassisted.

The Sting next play at home Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. against the St. Albert Crusaders.

U15AA

The Sturgeon U15AA Sting played two games over the weekend, defeating the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers 10-6 on Friday and tying 2-2 with the Leduc Roughnecks on Saturday.

Friday’s home game saw the Sting come from behind a 4-3 first-period and 6-5 second-period deficit to pile on another five goals in the final game to win the day 10-6. Liam Rentz led the team in scoring three of the Sting’s 10 goals.

Sunday’s game saw the Sting leading 1-0 after one and two nothing after two before the lead was absorbed by a pair of third period goals from the Roughnecks.

The Sting play the CAC Think Green Alberta on the road Sunday, Jan, 22.

U13AA

The U13AA Sting played two games on the weekend.

On Saturday, the Sting fell 902 to the Lloydminster Blazers. Results of Sunday’s game against the Wainwright Polar Kings were not yet available as of Tuesday.