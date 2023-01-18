Jets defeat Mustangs

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Junior B Jets played the Edmonton Mustangs on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at home and walked away with a 10-2 victory, their third consecutive win.

The Jets had previously defeated the Strathcona Bruins 4-3 on Jan. 13 and the Stony Plain Flyers 6-0 on Jan. 15.

The back-to-back wins bring the Jets to a 22-9-1 record this season and third place in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division.

The Jets came out strong Tuesday night with single-goal contributions from Natan Boucher, Blake Sydlowski, and Graeme Hampton to lead the game 3-1 after one.

That tally was built to a 7-0 lead in the second period with goals from Sydlowski, Colby Maclean, Hampton, and Trent Maybroda.

The Mustangs pocketed the first with 3:22 left in the period, giving them a 7-1 deficit heading into he final frame.

Kye Buchanon picked up the Jets first goal early in the third. That goal was followed by Sydlowski’s third to bring the lead to 9-1. Although the Mustangs would score another, the Jets’ Aiden Campbell pocketed one late in the same to bring the win to 10-2.

The Jets play the St. Albert Merchants on Friday, Jan. 20 on the road, and the North Edmonton Red Wings on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.