Jets stretch the wins to five games

by Stephen Dafoe

Back-to-back weekend wins stretched the Morinville Jets’ winning streak to five straight games. The Jets defeated the St. Albert Merchants 4-3 on the road Friday night and took down the North Edmonton Red Wings 8-1 on Sunday night at home. The two wins bring the Jets’ record to 24-9-1 this season and elevate them to the second spot in the CJHL’s West Division.

Friday night, the Jets were trailing the Merchants 2-1 after one and 3-1 after two, but two powerplay goals in the final frame drove the decision to overtime. There, Kye Buchanan got the game-winning goal at 4:41.

Sunday night, the Jets built from a 2-0 opening period to lead 7-0 after two. The Jets built that to 8-0 before the Red Wings finally got one of their own. Five of the Jets’ eight goals Sunday night were powerplay goals.

The Jets play the Beverly Warriors at home on Saturday night at 8 p.m., and then hit the road Sunday night to play the Wetaskiwin Icemen.