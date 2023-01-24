Morinville Kings end regular season with a win

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Senior AA Kings ended the 2022-2023 NCHL regular season with a 9-5-0 record after defeating the visiting Bonnyville Pontiacs 6-3.

The Kings ended the first period leading the Pontiacs 3-1, and increased that lead to 6-3 after two. The final frame saw neither side capitalizing, despite a total of 19 shots on net between the two clubs.

Alden Dupuis, Ty Swabb, and Romano Morrison received first, second and third stars of the game, respectively.

Although the Kings are done for the regular season, there are still a few games to play out this weekend ahead of playoffs.

With Fort Saskatchewan’s decision to fold their team for this season, there are seven teams left. The top six will take part in playoffs. The top two will receive a first-round bye. This leaves team three playing team six, and team four playing team five in a best-of-five first round.

As the standing currently sit, the Lacombe Generals and Camrose Crush will sit out the first round, with the Kings likely to take on the Devon Barons.