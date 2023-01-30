Jets extend streak to seven games

by Stephen Dafoe

Back-to-back wins Saturday, and Sunday extended the Morinville Junior B Jets’ winning streak to seven consecutive games. The Jets started the weekend with a 4-3 win over the visiting Beverley Warriors Saturday night and finished with a 9-3 win over the Wetaskiwin Icemen on the road Sunday. The two wins bring the Jets to a 26-9-1 record this season and second place in the West Division,

Saturday night, the Jets started with a 1-0 lead after one but found themselves tied 2-2 after 40. The final frame saw the Warriors pull ahead to 3-2, but Kyle Buchanan tied the game 3-3 with 2:07 left on the clock and Cade Van Brabant got the game-winning goal with two seconds left in the game.

Sunday, the Jets built from a 1-0 first-period lead to a 5-2 lead after two. The Jets added another four in the final frame to take the day 9-3. Three of the Jets’s nine goals were powerplay goals.

The Jets play the Spruce Grove Regals at home Tuesday night, Jan. 31 at 8:30 p.m. The final game of the regular season is also at home, Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. against the Edmonton Royals.