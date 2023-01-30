Morinville Kings to play Devon in opening round

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Senior AA Kings brought their 2022-2023 regular season to a close a week ago, but now that the other teams have caught up, playoffs have been planned.

The Lacombe Generals and Camrose Crush, who finished first and second, got a first-round bye. The Kings, who finished third with a 9-5-0 record, will take on the sixth-place Devon Barons, who finished 6-6-2.

The Kings will have a home-ice advantage for the majority of the best-of-five series.

Game one takes place Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Landrex Arena in Morinville. Game two takes place Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Landrex Arena. Game three will take place on the road Sunday, Feb. 5 at 5:15 p.m. Game four, if needed, will be on the road Feb. 11 and game five in Morinville on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.