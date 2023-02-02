Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Feb 2, 2023

Here are a few shots our and your cameras captured this week.

 

Approximately 200 attended the Agricultural Town Hall meeting held in Sturgeon County on Jan 24. Minister Nally and Minister Horner spoke briefly at the event followed by questions from the crowd. – Lucie Roy Photos

 

The demolishing of the old brick building in Legal has begun. Built circa 1923, it was a convent which became the educational centre of the village and then Ecole Citadelle, a francophone school. The new Ecole Citadelle is now located further down the road. – Lucie Roy Photos
Morinville resident Anne Stalzer (second from left) sits with the Korniienko family from left: Maksym, Nelia, Ihor, Vadym, Kyrylo, and sister Tamara Sukhorukova. They are her fifth family from Ukraine that Stalzer has hosted. Read our full story here.  Stephen Dafoe Photo

The puck dropped Wednesday night on the first game of the first series of North Central Senior AA Hockey League playoffs. The opening round sees the Morinville Kings take on the Devon Barons in a best-of-five series.  – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Kings lost game one 5-1 and will play game two Saturday and game three on Sunday. Games four and five, if needed, will be on Feb. 11 on the road and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at home. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

