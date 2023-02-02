Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are a few shots our and your cameras captured this week.
Approximately 200 attended the Agricultural Town Hall meeting held in Sturgeon County on Jan 24. Minister Nally and Minister Horner spoke briefly at the event followed by questions from the crowd. – Lucie Roy Photos
The puck dropped Wednesday night on the first game of the first series of North Central Senior AA Hockey League playoffs. The opening round sees the Morinville Kings take on the Devon Barons in a best-of-five series. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
The Kings lost game one 5-1 and will play game two Saturday and game three on Sunday. Games four and five, if needed, will be on Feb. 11 on the road and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at home. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
