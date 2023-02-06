Morinville Jets end a solid season with their ninth straight win

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Junior B Jets ended their 2022-2023 regular season at home Sunday night, squaring off against the Edmonton Royals. In that contest, the Jets emerged with an 11-3 win over the Royals, their ninth consecutive win.

The Jets were strong on Sunday night, leading the Royals 3-1 after one and 8-2 after two. By that point in the game, the Jets had outshot the Royals 45-15. The final frame saw the Royals grab one more, while the Jets grabbed another three to take the game 11-3.

Sunday night’s win brings the Jets to a 28-9-1 record this season for 57 points and second place in the CJHL’s West Division.

While it is certain the Jets have a spot in the upcoming playoffs, it is not yet certain that they will have a first-round bye with St. Albert.

If the Red Wings, who still have two games left this week, win both of their remaining games, they would knock the Jets out of second place by one point. The Jets would then take third place and faceoff against the Edmonton Mustangs in the opening round of playoffs.

Morinville Online will provide details on playoffs as soon as they are available.

Here are a few photos from last night’s game.

