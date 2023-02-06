Morinville Kings lead in best-of-five playoff series

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Senior AA Kings are leading the Devon Barons 2-1 in a best-of-five opening NCHL playoff series after back-to-back wins on the weekend.

The series started on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in a home-ice game that saw the Kings defeated 5-1.

But the Kings rebounded on Saturday night at home in a tight game that saw Morinville take the day with a 5-4 win. In that outing, the Kings and Barons were tied 2-2 after one and 3-3 after two. In the final frame, the Kings pulled ahead by one early in the period, only to have Devon bring it back to a tie three minutes later. Cameron Brezinski picked up an unassisted goal for the Kings with 6:33 left in the game to take the day 5-4.

Sunday’s road game resulted in a 3-1 win for the Kings, bringing the series to 2-1 in the King’s favour. Devon must win the next two games to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Kings just need either of the next two to take the series.

Game four takes place on the road Saturday, Feb. 11. Game five, if necessary, will take place in Morinville on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m.