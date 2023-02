photos by Stephen Dafoe

Movement Dance Studio in Morinville held two kolomeyka Ukrainian dance events over the weekend.

Kolomeyka is a social dance performed in a circle, leaving the centre open for individual dancers to step forward and show off their moves.

The kolomeyka events took place on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4 at the dance studio. The events marked the final days of Ukrainian dance classes.

Below are some photos from Saturday morning’s event.