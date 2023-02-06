Sports Shorts

Here is a quick round-up of Sturgeon Sting AA games this past week.

U13AA

The Sturgeon U13AA had no games this past week. They will play the SPKAC Revolution Hockey Steel Kings at home on Friday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. and the Camrose Vikings on the road on Saturday, Feb. 11.

U15AA

The Sturgeon U15AA Sting played one game this past week, a road game on Sunday against the Wainwright Polar Kings.

In that outing, the Sting fell 3-1. Tied 1-1 after one, and following a scoreless second period, the Polar Kings got two goals in the final frame, keeping the Sting off the board during the period.

The U15AA Sting plays the SPKAC Cdn Structural Steel Sabres at home on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 4:45 p.m.

U18AA

The Sturgeon U18AA Sting played one game this past week, a Thursday night game against the St Albert Steel.

In that game the Sting and Steel were tied 2-2 after three. The Sting lead the Steel 2-1 after one, and the Steel tied that up 2-2 late in the second period.

The U18AA Sting plays the Leduc Roughnecks at home on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.