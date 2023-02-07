Letter: Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies Convention sees two scholarships in the region

The Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies held its Annual Convention February 2 – 4th at the River Cree Resort & Casino in Edmonton, presented by Servus Credit Union, attracting 350 delegates from 70 plus Ag Societies from across the province as well as guests from Ag Societies in Saskatchewan, Ontario and Manitoba.

We had four Pre-Convention workshops which included a Treasurer Training course, Ice Training, workshop on Board Governance with George Cuff and a special workshop with Jon Schallert about Destination Businesses which was created for Alberta Open Farm Day Participants and business owners.

We opened the weekend on Friday with our Minister/MLA Forum, we had the Honorable Nate Horner, Minister of Agriculture & Irrigation, MLA Mark Smith, Shane Getson, Jackie Lovely, Glen van Djiken, Garth Rowswell, Searle Turton & Dale Nally on hand to answer questions from our Delegates.

Our opening Keynote Speaker Mark Mayfield talked about FIND YOUR DAY…stress management and mental health and Brenda Herchmer was our closing Keynote talking about Positioning for What’s Next.

At our Awards Night the following were presented

• 6 Scholarships to

o Julianne Roe of Bon Accord Agricultural Society

o Tabitha Kirk of Vegreville Agricultural Society

o Jenna Bowman of Dewberry Agricultural Society

o Kaylee Reed of Namao Agricultural Society

o Cara Shan of Ardrossan Recreation & Agricultural Society

o Meghan Payne of High Prairie Agricultural Society

• Our 2023 Honor Roll Recipients were

o Gloria Chamberlain from the Tulliby Lake Ag Society

o Darryl Reid from the Vauxhall Ag Society

• Award of Merit was awarded to Rimbey Agricultural Society

• Outstanding Supporter of Agriculture was Mike Sidoryk

• The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal was awarded to

o Brenda Moon – Airdrie Agricultural Society

o Brent Foster – Millarville Agricultural Society

o Edith Svanes – Carmangay Agricultural Society

o Gary Moses – Vermilion Ag Society

o Joan Weder – Okotoks Ag Society

o Joann Clarke – Valleyview & District Agricultural Society

o Julie Adams – Czar Agricultural Society

o Larry Fells – Bezanson Agricultural Society

o Margaret Schonhofer- Buffalo Agricultural Society

o Marjorie Savage – Stettler Agricultural Society

o Moira Juleff – Spruce Grove Agricultural Society

o Shelly Loren – Lamont Agricultural Society

o Tim Carson – The Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies

Alberta Agriculture & Irrigation presented Innovation Awards to Grovedale Agricultural Society, Lloydminster Exhibition & Foremost Ag Society.

Delegates were able to attend various Sessions throughout the weekend from Financial Literacy, Community Resiliency, Volunteer Recruitment, Youth Engagement, Farmers Market Training, Delegation, Strategic Planning and Government Relations.

There were 44 Tradeshow Exhibitors to showcase their product and services to our Delegates.

We handed out 44 Awards in our Marketing Competitions where Ag Society’s submitted Fair Posters, Fair Books, Website Designs and Social Media Advertising for their events.

We had various Showcase acts throughout the weekend where entertainers could be on our large or small stage for the Ag Societies to see them perform.

We also hosted 25 Delegates for the Young Farmers and Ranchers “Rock The Farm” Convention. The closing Keynote was Chris Cummins from Cummins Media.

