Food: Try a versatile frittata

A frittata is a delicious and versatile dish that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It’s made with eggs and a variety of ingredients such as vegetables, cheese, and meats, making it a great way to use up leftovers and create a one-pan meal. In this article, we’ll go over the basics of making a frittata and share a simple recipe to get you started.

To begin, you’ll need a few key ingredients. These include eggs, milk or cream, salt, pepper, and any other ingredients you’d like to add to the frittata. Common additions include diced onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cheese, and cooked meats like bacon or ham.

One of the great things about frittatas is that they’re simple to make. To start, crack the eggs into a large bowl and beat them with a whisk or fork. Add in a splash of milk or cream, a pinch of salt and pepper, and any other seasonings you’d like. Then, heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and add in a bit of oil or butter. If you’re using vegetables, sauté them in the skillet until they’re tender and add them to the egg mixture. If you’re using cooked meats, add them directly to the egg mixture.

Once the ingredients are combined, pour the mixture into the skillet and cook for about 5 minutes, until the bottom is set. To finish, place the skillet in the oven and broil for about 3-5 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the eggs are fully cooked.

Here’s a simple recipe to get you started:

Easy Frittata Recipe

Ingredients:

8 large eggs

1/4 cup of milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 small onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 cup of sliced mushrooms

1 cup of shredded cheese (cheddar or mozzarella work well)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a 10-inch oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the vegetables to the egg mixture and stir to combine. Pour the egg mixture into the skillet and cook for 5 minutes, or until the bottom is set. Sprinkle the shredded cheese on top of the frittata and place the skillet in the oven. Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the eggs are fully cooked. Remove the frittata from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving.

And there you have it! A delicious and easy frittata that can be customized with your favourite ingredients. Whether you’re looking for a quick and simple breakfast or a hearty dinner, a frittata is a great option that’s sure to satisfy. So why not give it a try and see what you can create!