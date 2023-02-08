PSA: Nutrition workshop focused on reducing sodium intake

submitted by Alberta Health Services

Albertans are invited to participate in a free, virtual cooking demonstration and workshop that provides practical tips to reduce your sodium intake, which can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of stroke and heart disease.

Registered dietitians from Alberta Health Services are presenting a two-part series, Low Sodium Tasty Tips and Tricks. Part 1, Meal Ideas, takes places Tuesday, Feb. 21 from noon to 1 p.m. Part 2, Dips and Sauces, will be held Tuesday, March 21 from noon to 1 p.m. Register for one or both sessions at https://redcap.link/LowSodiumTastyTips_andTricksWinter2023

February is Heart Month. For more heart-healthy workshops, search ‘heart health’ at ahs.ca/NutritionWorkshops. Learn about the foods you can eat to improve your cholesterol and blood pressure with an introduction to Mediterranean-style eating, which has been shown to help heart health.

All Albertans are welcome to explore a variety of free, online workshops, available throughout the year, at ahs.ca/NutritionWorkshops. AHS dietitians can support you to feel your best by fueling your body right, no matter what stage of life you’re in. Learn to address emotional eating; get tips on feeding your baby or child; stay strong and healthy as you age; or address health concerns, such as irritable bowel syndrome and celiac disease.

If you don’t have time for a workshop but would like some nutrition guidance on health topics, check out ahs.ca/NutritionHandouts.

