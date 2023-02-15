Food: Use last fall’s frozen fruit in a clafoutis

Clafoutis is a classic French dessert that is perfect for showcasing the fruit you froze last fall. This simple and rustic dish is made with a batter that is poured over fresh fruit and baked until it’s set and golden brown. The result is a warm, comforting dessert that is perfect for a cozy night in or to end a special meal.

The key to making a great clafoutis is to use seasonal and ripe fruit. This will ensure that the flavours are at their peak and that the fruit will cook evenly in the batter. For this recipe, I suggest using the fruit that you froze last fall. Whether it’s cherries, raspberries, or almost any other type of berry, the end result will be a delicious and satisfying dessert.

Ingredients:

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 cup of sugar

1/2 teaspoon of salt

3 eggs

1 1/2 cups of whole milk

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

3 cups of fruit (thawed if frozen)

Powdered sugar for dusting

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease a 9-inch round baking dish. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, and salt. In a separate large bowl, beat the eggs until they are light and frothy. Add the flour mixture to the eggs and mix until well combined. Gradually add the milk, whisking constantly, until the mixture is smooth. Stir in the vanilla extract. Arrange the fruit in the prepared baking dish. Pour the batter over the fruit, making sure that it covers all of the fruit evenly. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until the clafoutis is set and golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar before serving.

Clafoutis is best served warm, but it can also be enjoyed at room temperature. The batter is light and fluffy, with a subtle sweetness that complements the fruit. The fruit should be soft and tender, with a juicy texture that is perfect for soaking into the batter.

Whether you serve clafoutis as a standalone dessert or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, it’s sure to impress. The combination of ripe fruit and simple, homemade batter makes this dish a classic for a reason. And best of all, it’s a great way to use up any fruit that you have frozen and might have forgotten about.

In conclusion, clafoutis is a versatile and easy-to-make dessert that is perfect for showcasing seasonal fruit. Whether you use the fruit that you froze last fall or any other type of fruit, the end result is sure to be delicious. So why not give this classic French dessert a try and see for yourself? Your taste buds will thank you!