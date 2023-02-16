Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos our and your lenses captured over the past week.

Those who attended the Tuesday morning coffee at the Rendez- Vous Centre were treated to a Happy Valentine’s Day ice cream cake.

The weekly Tuesday Coffee is a drop-in event with coffee and snacks. Everyone is welcome at a fee of $2.00. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Morinville Minstrels entertained the residents of Chateau Sturgeon Lodge on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Minstrels included a sing-along with the residents and guests in attendance. The Lodge’s Valentine’s Day party had coffee, decorative cupcakes and Cupid’s Candy Corner as part of the activities. – Lucie Roy Photos

The 2023 Alberta Stick Curling Championships was hosted by the Spruce Grove Curling Club on Feb. 10-12.

The 2023 Alberta Mixed Champions was won by the Morinville team of Sharon Christenson and Dan Shank. The trophy was presented by Randy Olson, President of the Alberta Stick Curling Association.

The 2023 AB Women Champions was won by the Morinville team of Doreen Bodinsky and Elaine Meyer.

The trophy was presented by Randy Olson, President of the Alberta Stick Curling Association.

The 2023 AB Men Champions was the St Albert team of Ed Willson and Tom Steele.

Morinville Community Library staff member Amy Maxwell poses with two of the many books in the library’s collection that have been banned or challenged over the years. Freedom to Read Week is an annual event encouraging Canadians to think about the intellectual freedoms guaranteed to them under the Chart of Rights and Freedoms. This year’s Freedom to Read Week is organized by the Book and Periodical Council and runs from Feb. 19 to 25. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The library has a display of books that have been challenged and banned as well as notes on why they were challenged. – Stephen Dafoe Photo