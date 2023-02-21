Morinville RCMP investigating theft of liquor

submitted by Morinville RCMP



On Jan.25, 2023, at approximately 6:09 p.m., Morinville responded to a theft of liquor from the Great Canadian liquor store in Morinville. A male was seen on video placing a bottle of liquor into his pants before walking out of the store without paying.

The male suspect is described as wearing:

A Blue baseball cap with “YEG”

Blue plaid winter coat

Black Sweat pants

If you can identify the suspect, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).