Sports Shorts:

Below is a recap of the Sturgeon Sting AA games over the holiday weekend.

Sturgeon U18AA Sting

The Sturgeon U18AA Sting played one game over the weekend, a Friday night home-ice game against the NEBC Yukon Trackers.

In that outing, the Sting and Trackers tied 7-7.

The Sting trailed 3-0 after one and 6-4 after two, but up the effort in the final 20 to pull the game to a tie with 8:46 left in the game.

This week sees the Sting on the road Wednesday to play the SSAC Canadian Brewhouse, at home on Friday, Feb. 24 to play the PAC GS Construction Saints at 7 p.m., and then back on the road Sunday to play the Sherwood Park Oilers.

The Sting are in second place in their division with a 17-7-3 record this season.

Sturgeon U15AA Sting

The Sturgeon U15AA Sting had two road games over the holiday weekend.

On Saturday they defeated SSAC Barbecue Country 10-2 and on Sunday they tied 3-3 with the PAC Saints Green at home.

Saturday’s 10-2 victory over SSAC Barbecue Country was built over two periods. The sting scored six of their 10 goals in the opening frame and another four in the second. Nathan Morgan and Connor McCoy each scored a pair of goals for the Sting.

The Sting are back on the road this weekend with two games, Saturday against the Peace River Sabres and Sunday against the GPAC Provincial Rentals Storm.

With a 15-12-3 record this season, the Sting currently sit in sixth place in their division.

Sturgeon U13AA Sting

The Sturgeon U13AA Sting played one game over the long weekend, falling 4-0 to the SPKAC Sin Bin Jets.

The Sting host the Lloydminster Blazers on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 4:15 p.m. at the Morinville Leisure Centre.

With a 6-21-2 record, the Sting currently sit in fifth place in their division.

Morinville hosted Cherrific Western Conference Cheer Challenge on Saturday int he field house of the Morinville Leisure Centre. Below are the MCHS Wolves competing.

The GH PRimeau Coyotes also competed.

Results were not available by our article deadline.

Bronze for Morinville’s Dylan Weiss

Dylan Weiss (Morinville, Alta.) took a bronze medal today on the debut of the sport at the Canada Winter Games in PEI. – Photo courtesy of Rooke School of Karate