Council Briefs: Council provides input on potential waste collection changes

by Morinville Online Staff

The Town’s contract for solid waste, organics, and recycling pickup ends at the end of 2023, and Admin is preparing to go to bid for a new five-year contract.

As they prepare for that process, Administration decided to get Council’s pulse on potential service changes that could provide better service and/or reduce costs.

Operations Supervisor Chris Longoz provided Council with several thoughts, including offering residents different bin sizes. Currently the Town offers everyone 240L bins. Longoz proposed offering 80L, 120L and the existing 240L bin at different rates.

Longoz also suggested the Town could consider bi-weekly garbage pickup as St. Albert and Edmonton do. This consideration was met with strong opposition from several members of council.

Other considerations include adding large item pickup once or twice a year and an annual leaf pickup in addition to the weekly and monthly organics pickup.

Council accepted the report as information with no further direction.