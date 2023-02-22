Letter: Redwater Art Society hosts Alberta Community Arts Club Association Annual Show

Artists from all over Alberta will converge on Mother’s Day weekend this May for the annual Arts show run by the Alberta Community Arts Club Association (ACACA). The show this year will be held at Pembina Place in Redwater, Alberta. Provincial wide shows of this caliber are rare in Alberta and the ACACA is welcoming all artists who are members of their organization by February 28, 2023 to enter 3 pieces of artwork for exhibition.

This art show will be juried by 3 prominent, Alberta artists selected by the ACACA. There will be an awards ceremony to be held on the evening of May 13, celebrating the best of art in Alberta in both 2 and 3 dimensions. The works selected will make it to the province wide show which will be held later this year.

This year’s show in Redwater will feature artists from central to Northern Alberta with hundreds of pieces of art that will fill Pembina Place. Be prepared for some of the finest art in Alberta with a broad range of mediums and subject matter.

Since it’s being held on Mother’s Day weekend, what a great opportunity to treat Mom to an art show and pick up a unique, one-of-a-kind gift you’ll never find anywhere else.

Redwater Art Society has planned an amazing weekend with music, vendors, wine, and a silent auction. The art show also falls on the weekend of the community wide garage sale, so people who are coming to Redwater for some deals in the community are also welcome to come have a look at some amazing artwork and vendors.

The Redwater Art Society is a nonprofit group of artists dedicated to the education of children and adults and the beautification of public places in and around Redwater. For many years, the Redwater Art Society has hosted workshops from skilled, professional artists such as Willie Wong and Tessa Nunn. Redwater Art Society is filled with a variety of artists, some of whom have been painting for less than a year, others who’ve been painting for decades. All are welcome at Redwater Art Society. We’re all excited and looking forward to hosting this incredible show.

Redwater Art Society