Food: This is not your grandma’s oatmeal

(NC) This simple treat can serve as a tasty breakfast bite or healthy snack throughout the day. It also has some cross-border flare by combining Florida Orange Juice with a Canadian staple – maple syrup. It pairs well with yogurt, fresh fruit or even more maple syrup.

Pumpkin Orange Baked Oatmeal Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Serves: 6-8 Ingredients 1 cup (250 ml) canned pumpkin puree

¼ cup (60 ml) maple syrup

1 large egg

1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla extract

2 cups (500 ml) large flake or old-fashioned oats

1 cup (250 ml) pecans (optional)

2 tsp (10 ml) pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp (5 ml) baking powder

¼ tsp (1 ml) salt

1 cup (250ml) Florida Orange Juice

½ cup (125 ml) milk or milk alternative Directions Preheat oven to 375ºF. Grease a 9-inch baking dish, or 6 individual ramekins. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together pumpkin puree, maple syrup, egg and vanilla extract. Stir in oats, pecans (if using), pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and salt. Stir in orange juice and milk. Pour into prepared baking dish. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. If using individual dishes, bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Serve warm or refrigerate and serve from the fridge with your favourite toppings such as milk, maple syrup, yogurt and fresh fruit. Find more recipes at floridacitrus.ca/oj.