Food: This is not your grandma’s oatmeal

(NC) This simple treat can serve as a tasty breakfast bite or healthy snack throughout the day. It also has some cross-border flare by combining Florida Orange Juice with a Canadian staple – maple syrup. It pairs well with yogurt, fresh fruit or even more maple syrup.
Pumpkin Orange Baked Oatmeal
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 35 minutes
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
- 1 cup (250 ml) canned pumpkin puree
- ¼ cup (60 ml) maple syrup
- 1 large egg
- 1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla extract
- 2 cups (500 ml) large flake or old-fashioned oats
- 1 cup (250 ml) pecans (optional)
- 2 tsp (10 ml) pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tsp (5 ml) baking powder
- ¼ tsp (1 ml) salt
- 1 cup (250ml) Florida Orange Juice
- ½ cup (125 ml) milk or milk alternative
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375ºF. Grease a 9-inch baking dish, or 6 individual ramekins. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together pumpkin puree, maple syrup, egg and vanilla extract.
- Stir in oats, pecans (if using), pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and salt.
- Stir in orange juice and milk. Pour into prepared baking dish.
- Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean. If using individual dishes, bake for 20 to 25 minutes.
- Serve warm or refrigerate and serve from the fridge with your favourite toppings such as milk, maple syrup, yogurt and fresh fruit.
Find more recipes at floridacitrus.ca/oj.
