Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos our and your lenses captured this week.

Higher Grounds Manager Rick Melvin poses with two leaves from the coffee shop’s Giving Tree, seen on the wall behind him. The laminated drawing of a tree has multi-coloured leaves, each redeemable for a coffee, soup or full meal. The process is simple. Those with a little money to spare can pre-pay for a coffee or meal, and those who lack the funds can take a leaf and get the food they need. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Chamber Manager Roberta Pawluk (left) and assistant Jessica Wood pose with flyers for the Chamber’s International Women’s Day event taking place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Thursday, Mar. 9. Tickets are $45 and available at the Chamber office. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Legal and Garrison Celebrate Family Day

photos by Lucie Roy

The Family Day event at the Garrison was held at the Fitness Centre. The event included 65 vendors in conjunction with the Morinville Farmers Market, hay rides, open skate, open climb, axe throwing, balloon twister, caricatures, many inflatables, book sale, open curl, face painting and more.

Sturgeon County FCSS Chantal Firmaniuk was there with members of the Youth Leadership Team volunteering at the event.

A member of the Sculpture Association of Alberta, Deb Laninga was working on her rabbit ice sculpture for Year of the Rabbit.

Here is a gallery of photos from the Garrison event.

The Family Day in Legal was full of activities at the arena.

Sleigh rides, ice skating, broomball, face painting, large-sized UNO playing cards, Plinko and more.

Deputy Mayor Carol Tremblay and Councillor Andy Beaton were at the concession with a member of FCSS helping to serve free hot dogs.

Free hot chocolate and coffee were also available.

Below is a gallery of photos from the event.

Shrove Tuesday Event

The Knights of Columbus held the Shrove Tuesday supper at the Rendez Vous on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Shrove Tuesday is the last day of what traditionally was called “Shrovetide,” the week preceding the start of Lent. – Lucie Roy Photos