Food: A rice dish with a healthy flare

(NC) This quick and easy to prepare dish is sure to be a crowd-pleasing side or standalone meal in your home. Plus, several of the ingredients, including turmeric and 100% orange juice have properties that can support your health.

Golden Coconut Orange Rice Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4 – 6 Ingredients 2 tsp (10 ml) oil or butter

2 tsp (10 ml) minced garlic

½ tsp (2 ml) ground turmeric

½ tsp (2 ml) salt

1 cup (250 ml) basmati rice

¾ cup (180 ml) Florida Orange Juice

½ cup (125 ml) water

½ can (200 ml) light coconut milk

2 tsp (10 ml) sesame seeds (optional)

Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Stir in turmeric, salt and rice, before adding orange juice and coconut milk. Bring to a boil, stir and cover pot. Reduce heat to simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and allow rice to sit for 5 minutes to absorb any extra liquid. Fluff rice with a fork and serve with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and green onion if desired.