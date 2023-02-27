Food: A rice dish with a healthy flare

(NC) This quick and easy to prepare dish is sure to be a crowd-pleasing side or standalone meal in your home. Plus, several of the ingredients, including turmeric and 100% orange juice have properties that can support your health.

Golden Coconut Orange Rice

Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4 – 6

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp (10 ml) oil or butter
  • 2 tsp (10 ml) minced garlic
  • ½ tsp (2 ml) ground turmeric
  • ½ tsp (2 ml) salt
  • 1 cup (250 ml) basmati rice
  • ¾ cup (180 ml) Florida Orange Juice
  • ½ cup (125 ml) water
  • ½ can (200 ml) light coconut milk
  • 2 tsp (10 ml) sesame seeds (optional)
  • 2 green onions, finely sliced (optional)

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant.
  2. Stir in turmeric, salt and rice, before adding orange juice and coconut milk.
  3. Bring to a boil, stir and cover pot. Reduce heat to simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and allow rice to sit for 5 minutes to absorb any extra liquid.
  4. Fluff rice with a fork and serve with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and green onion if desired.

Find more recipes at floridacitrus.ca/oj.

