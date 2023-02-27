Fort Saskatchewan RCMP stop impaired driver doing 185 in a 100 zone

submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On Feb. 25, 2023, at 4:30 a.m., Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 21 at Township Road 542. Police observed a northbound Honda travelling at a high speed. Police used a laser speed measuring device to confirm the Honda’s speed to be 185 km/hr in a posted 100 km/hr zone.

A traffic stop was initiated and mandatory alcohol screening produced a ‘fail’ result, revealing that the novice driver was impaired by alcohol.

The driver, a 25-year-old resident of Fort Saskatchewan, was issued an immediate roadside sanction and a summons for speeding. He is due in court in March.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP once again remind drivers of the importance of abiding by the posted speed limit and driving sober.

Publisher’s Note: RCMP did not identify the accused.