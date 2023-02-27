Government says it’s ready for 2023 wildfire season

by Morinville Online Staff

The Government says that wildland firefighters, supported by air tankers and other specialized equipment, are ready for the wildfire season ahead, which runs from March 1 to Oct. 31 in Alberta.

Last year, Alberta recorded 1,246 wildfires. Those fires, 61 per cent of which were human-caused, burned 130,858 hectares.

“As folks look forward to enjoying Alberta’s wonderful outdoor spaces over the months ahead, we’re focussed on keeping communities safe,” said Todd Loewen, Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism in a media release on Monday. “Alberta Wildfire has leading-edge firefighting resources positioned across the province, ready to respond to new wildfires as they arise, and continues to test and implement emerging tools and innovation designed to increase our wildfire management capabilities. It’s important that everyone plays an active role preventing wildfires from starting.”

While snow is still on the ground, the province is spreading the word about human-caused wildfires. Spring wildfire hazards after seasonal melting leaves behind dry trees and grasses that become the fuel of wildfires.

The government is reminding Albertans that fire permits are free and are required during wildfire season for activities including residential, industrial or agricultural debris burning within the Forest Protection Area (FPA). Fire permits are available online at firepermits.alberta.ca for those living or operating a business within the FPA. Those outside the FPA can contact their local municipality to ask about fire permit requirements.