It’s all on the line for the Morinville Jets Tuesday night

by Stephen Dafoe

It’s do or die for the Morinville Junior B Jets Tuesday night after losing back-to-back playoff games in a best-of-five series with the North Edmonton Red Wings.

The Jets fell 4-2 at home for the Friday night series opener. The Jets and Red Wings were locked in a 1-1 and 2-2 tie after the first and second periods, despite the Jets outshooting the Red Wings 36-21. But the final frame belonged to the Red Wings, who outshot the Jets 15-7, and capitalized twice on those chances to take the opening game 4-2.

Sunday night’s road game saw the Jets trailing North Edmonton 1-0 after one but tied 2-2 after two. The last 20 minutes gave the Jets another two goals, but it was no match for the Red Wings’ four goals, giving them a 6-4 win and their second game in the best-of-five series.

With a two-game lead, the Jets must win three games in a row to take the series and continue in the playoffs.

Game three is in Morinville at the Landrex Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 8:30 p.m.