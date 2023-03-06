Sports Report

compiled by Stephen Dafoe

Here is an overview of Sturgeon Sting AA games over the past week.

U18AA

The Sturgeon U18AA Sting ended their regular season over the weekend with a 3-3 tie with the St Albert Steel on Friday and a 6-4 loss to the Wainwright Polar Kings at home on Sunday afternoon.

The tie and loss gave the Sting an impressive 20-8-4 record and second place in the Global Health Imports Division, right behind the Steel.

The Sting enter the first round of playoffs this week with three matchup games. They play the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers at home Wednesday, Mar. 8 at 8:15 p.m., then face the St. Albert Crusaders in another home-ice contest on Friday, Mar. 10 at 5:30 p.m. The series’ last game is also at home and played against the Sherwood Park Oilers on Saturday, Mar. 11, at 3:45 p.m.

U15AA

The Sturgeon U15AA Sting entered and ended the first round of playoffs with three matchup games this past week.

The Sting took on Beaumont on Thursday, ending in a 4-4 tie. Their next two games ended in losses. The Sting fell 6-4 to the Lakeland Panthers on Friday and 6-2 to the Lloydminster Blazers on Saturday.

U13AA

The U13AA Sting ended their regular season on Saturday with a 10-1 loss to Beaumont Encore Metals.

The Sting enter round one of the playoffs this week with three matchup games, all games on the road. They play the Strathcona Warriors on Thursday, the Leduc Roughnecks on Friday, and Beaumont Encore Metals on Saturday.