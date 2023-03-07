Alberta RCMP shines a spotlight on identity theft during Fraud Prevention Month

by Morinville Online Staff

March is Fraud Prevention Month, and the Alberta RCMP are sharing a variety of tips and resources to support the annual week-long campaign, including a weekly theme to educate Albertans on how fraudulent activity negatively impacts communities in many ways.

Identity theft and fraud is this week’s theme and includes Identity theft and fraud, Phones scams, Email scams, Mail theft, Security of documents and/or shredding and other crimes.

“Identity fraud is one of the most common forms of fraud in Canada,” said Corporal Sean Milne, Alberta RCMP Provincial Economic Crime Team in a media release Monday. “Criminals will often steal a person’s identity to commit other crimes such as fraudulently applying for loans or credit cards, opening bank accounts, transferring bank funds and more.”

RCMP offers the following identity theft and fraud prevention and tips.

Always shred personal and financial documents prior to disposal;

Check your mail regularly;

Check your various accounts regularly for any unusual updates; and

Help raise awareness with friends and family by sharing any strange experiences.

Police say that anyone unsure of whether or not they are being targeted by a scam can visit the Government of Canada’s website to learn about common scam-types. Victims of fraud should report it to their local law enforcement and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online at www.antifraudcentre.ca, or by calling: 1-888-495-8501.