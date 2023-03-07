Food: Happiness in a lunchbox

(NC) Eating your daily portion of fruits has never been easier than with this moist matcha and avocado from Mexico bread recipe. Easy to prepare and colourful, it will be the envy of colleagues and friends at lunch. A good time to teach them that avocado is a fruit and not a vegetable.

Avocado and matcha bread

Preparation time: 40 minutes

Cooking time: 50 minutes

Serves: 6 – 8

Ingredients

Matcha glaze

1 cup (250 ml) icing sugar

1 1/2 tbsp (22 ml) soy milk

1 1/2 tbsp (22 ml) lemon juice

1/2 tsp (2 ml) matcha powder

Pinch of salt

Bread

2 ripe avocados from Mexico, mashed

3 tbsp (45 ml) lemon juice

1 tbsp (15 ml) matcha powder

3 tbsp (45 ml) water

1/4 cup (60 ml) sour cream

1 tsp (5 ml) baking soda

1/4 cup (60 ml) + 1 tbsp (15 ml) butter, room temp.

1 cup (250 ml) granulated sugar

2 eggs, room temp

1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla

1 ½ cups (375 ml) flour

¼ tsp (1 ml) salt

Directions

For the matcha glaze, whisk all ingredients together and place in a small bowl or jar.

Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and place the rack in the middle position. Grease an 8×4 inch loaf pan and set aside.

Stir mashed avocado and lemon juice together in a small bowl and set aside. For a more uniform colour, you can use a hand blender.

Mix matcha powder and water until there are no lumps.

Combine the baking soda and sour cream, set aside.

In another bowl, mix the flour and salt together and set aside.

With the aid of a hand blender or stand mixer, beat the butter and sugar over medium speed until well blended and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well in between. Add the vanilla, matcha mixture and the sour cream.

In three stages, alternate between the avocado puree and dry ingredients until the mixture is well blended.

Pour batter in prepared pan and bake for 40 minutes.

Cover in aluminum foil and continue cooking for another 10-15 minutes until a wooden skewer comes out clean when placed in the centre of the bread.

Serve with matcha glaze if desired.